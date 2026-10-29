CBSE Class 10 Exams 2027: Maths basic vs standard sample papers decoded, key questions and preparation tips

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 board examinations in 2027 can use the Mathematics sample question papers to plan their revision while keeping track of the CBSE Date Sheet 2027.
An analysis of the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Mathematics Basic (241) and Mathematics Standard (041) sample papers for the 2026–27 academic session shows that both follow the same examination structure, although the questions differ in their level of application and reasoning.
The board has also clarified in both documents that there is no change in the question paper design and assessment pattern for 2026–27.
Both sample papers contain 38 compulsory questions across five sections. Students will have three hours to complete the 80-mark examination.
The marks distribution is as follows:
Section A: 20 one-mark questions, including 18 multiple-choice questions and two assertion-reason questions — 20 marks.
Section B: Five very short-answer questions carrying two marks each — 10 marks.
Section C: Six short-answer questions carrying three marks each — 18 marks.
Section D: Four long-answer questions carrying five marks each — 20 marks.
Section E: Three case-study-based questions carrying four marks each — 12 marks.
Together, Sections D and E account for 32 marks, or 40% of the paper. This makes extended problem-solving and case-study practice important alongside objective questions.
There is no overall choice, although internal choices are available in specified questions.
The Mathematics Standard sample paper includes several questions requiring students to connect mathematical concepts with practical situations.
For example:
Question 31: Students must identify an error in the steps used to simplify a trigonometric expression and correct the solution.
Question 32: A five-mark problem uses the dimensions of a rectangular park and the area of a surrounding grass strip to test quadratic equations.
Question 33: Students must prove the Basic Proportionality Theorem and apply it to a trapezium.
Question 36: A case study involving sanitizer sales tests the formation and solution of linear equations in two variables.
Question 38: Students interpret grouped examination scores using statistical concepts, including median, mean and mode.
These examples indicate the importance of understanding methods, interpreting word problems and presenting mathematical reasoning rather than relying only on memorised formulae.
The Mathematics Basic paper follows the same marks distribution but includes a different selection of questions.
Notable examples include:
Question 26: Proving the irrationality of a mathematical expression.
Question 30: Calculating missing frequencies or the mode from grouped data.
Question 32: Proving the Basic Proportionality Theorem.
Question 34: Calculating the volume and surface area of a solid formed by removing a hemisphere from a cube.
Question 35: Applying trigonometry to an ambulance-and-drone situation.
Questions 36–38: Case studies involving a circular fan, tree planting and probability based on T-shirt quality.
The Basic paper therefore also requires conceptual understanding, accurate calculations and the ability to interpret everyday situations mathematically.
Based on the two sample papers, students can organise their revision around five priorities:
Practise all five sections: Do not concentrate only on one-mark questions. The five-mark and case-study sections together carry 32 marks.
Revise mathematical proofs: Geometry and irrational-number proofs appear in the uploaded sample papers.
Work on word problems: Linear equations, quadratic equations, trigonometry and mensuration appear in practical contexts.
Practise case studies: Set aside time for questions requiring students to interpret a situation before applying a formula.
Attempt timed papers: Complete a full 80-mark sample paper within three hours, without a calculator, as required by the instructions.
Students should also review the official marking schemes to understand how solutions are evaluated and where intermediate steps are necessary.
The sample papers show which concepts have been included in the model questions. However, they do not establish guaranteed chapter-wise marks for the final board examination.
Students should refer to the official CBSE syllabus for any prescribed unit-wise weightage rather than treating the number of questions from a chapter in one sample paper as a prediction.
The CBSE Date Sheet 2027 will help students organise their final subject-wise revision once the examination schedule is confirmed. Until then, the sample papers offer a practical way to assess preparation and identify areas requiring further practice.