CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Awaited: Why students should be careful with ‘Expected’ exam schedules

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Students waiting for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2027 timetable have entered an unusual phase of the pre-examination cycle. October has begun, but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the tentative date sheet or announce when it will be published.
The distinction between what is official and what is merely expected matters here. As of October 7, CBSE's official website does not list a tentative Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet for the 2027 examinations. The Board has, however, been moving ahead with other pre-examination processes, including the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12.
Several reports have suggested that the timetable could be released soon or this week. CBSE itself, however, has not announced a date or time for the release
The expectation largely comes from what happened in the previous examination cycle.
For the 2026 Board Examinations, CBSE took the unusual step of releasing a tentative date sheet on September 24, 2025. At the time, the Board said the early schedule was intended to help students prepare structured study plans and allow schools to plan their academic and administrative responsibilities.
The final Class 10 and 12 date sheet was subsequently issued on October 30, 2025.
That timeline explains why attention has now shifted to the 2027 schedule. It does not, however, establish an official release date for this year.
For students, this is perhaps the most important point while the official PDF is awaited.
Any subject-wise timetable currently circulating as the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 should not be treated as confirmed unless it can be traced to an official CBSE notification.
CBSE has not yet announced the 2027 subject-wise examination schedule. Students can monitor the official CBSE website rather than altering their revision plans around dates published without an official notification.
Confirmed: CBSE's pre-examination processes for the 2027 Board Examinations are underway, including the Class 10 and 12 LOC process
Confirmed: Last year's tentative timetable was released on September 24, 2025, followed by the final date sheet on October 30
Awaited: CBSE Class 10 tentative date sheet 2027
Awaited: CBSE Class 12 tentative date sheet 2027
Awaited: Official confirmation of the 2027 subject-wise examination dates
Not confirmed: Any specific date or time for release of the tentative date sheet