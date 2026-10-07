CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Awaited: Why students should be careful with ‘Expected’ exam schedules

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Students waiting for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2027 timetable have entered an unusual phase of the pre-examination cycle. October has begun, but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the tentative date sheet or announce when it will be published.

The distinction between what is official and what is merely expected matters here. As of October 7, CBSE's official website does not list a tentative Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet for the 2027 examinations. The Board has, however, been moving ahead with other pre-examination processes, including the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12.

Several reports have suggested that the timetable could be released soon or this week. CBSE itself, however, has not announced a date or time for the release