CBSE Board Exams 2027: Date sheet not released yet; here’s what the official record shows

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the date sheet for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations. The Board has also not announced an official date for releasing the timetable.
The latest entries on the CBSE examination circular page for the 2026–27 academic session relate to examination preparations, including the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class X and Class XII. A date-sheet notification for the 2027 Board Examinations is not listed on the official examination circular page at present.
The previous examination cycle provides useful context because CBSE followed a two-stage scheduling process.
For the 2026 examinations, the Board released a tentative date sheet on September 24, 2025. In its official notice, CBSE said the tentative schedules were prepared using registration data for Classes IX and XI and covered the main examinations for Classes X and XII as well as the second Board examination for Class X.
CBSE said the move was intended to help students prepare structured study plans while also allowing schools and teachers to plan academic and examination-related responsibilities.
The Board subsequently published the final date sheet for the 2026 examinations on October 30, 2025, according to its examination-circular archive.
The final date sheets in recent examination cycles have appeared at different points in the academic year:
Date sheet release date 2023: December 29, 2022
Date sheet release date 2024: December 12, 2023
Date sheet release date 2025: November 20, 2024
Date sheet release date 2026: October 30, 2025
The dates show that the release timeline has varied considerably across the four cycles. However, this historical movement should not be treated as a schedule for the 2027 date sheet.
The absence of the date sheet does not affect the need to continue with regular preparation. Students can follow the syllabus, school academic calendar and internal assessment schedule already available to them.
Once CBSE releases the official timetable, students will be able to use the subject-wise dates and gaps between examinations to reorganise their final revision plans.
For now, there is no confirmed CBSE Date Sheet 2027 release date. Any specific date being circulated without a CBSE notification should be treated as unverified.