CBSE Board Exams 2027: Date sheet not released yet; here’s what the official record shows

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the date sheet for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations. The Board has also not announced an official date for releasing the timetable.

The latest entries on the CBSE examination circular page for the 2026–27 academic session relate to examination preparations, including the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class X and Class XII. A date-sheet notification for the 2027 Board Examinations is not listed on the official examination circular page at present.