CBSE Board Exams 2027: Only six days left to submit Class 10, 12 LOC without late fee

New Delhi, October 15: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh reminder to affiliated schools regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027, with the normal-fee deadline approaching on October 21.
In its latest circular dated October 14, CBSE stated that only seven days remained for schools to complete the process as of the date of the notice. With the deadline now six days away, schools have been urged to ensure timely submission.
The reminder, signed by CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, reiterates five essential requirements: submitting accurate student information, selecting the correct subjects, meeting the prescribed deadline, including all eligible students and completing fee payment on time.
According to the original September 17 circular, schools can submit the LOC with the normal examination fee until October 21, 2026.
The late-fee submission window will remain open from October 22 to October 30 for schools using digital payment methods. An additional late fee of Rs 2,000 per candidate applies.
For schools paying through challan, the late-fee window closes earlier, on October 26.
CBSE's October 9 reminder had also stressed the importance of correct student information and warned schools against errors while submitting examination details.
Schools must carefully verify candidates' names, dates of birth, subject combinations and other particulars before finalising the LOC.
The Board has previously clarified that incorrect subject entries and other data discrepancies can create difficulties during examination processing.
Principals have been directed to follow the prescribed guidelines and complete the process within the stipulated schedule.
Schools can access the relevant circulars and updates through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.