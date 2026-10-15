CBSE Board Exams 2027: Only six days left to submit Class 10, 12 LOC without late fee

New Delhi, October 15: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh reminder to affiliated schools regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027, with the normal-fee deadline approaching on October 21.

In its latest circular dated October 14, CBSE stated that only seven days remained for schools to complete the process as of the date of the notice. With the deadline now six days away, schools have been urged to ensure timely submission.

The reminder, signed by CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, reiterates five essential requirements: submitting accurate student information, selecting the correct subjects, meeting the prescribed deadline, including all eligible students and completing fee payment on time.