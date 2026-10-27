CBSE Board Exams 2027: Why students should check their school's candidate list details

Students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027 should verify the personal details and subjects recorded by their schools in the List of Candidates (LOC).
CBSE had set October 21, 2026, as the last date for LOC submission and issued several reminders to affiliated schools ahead of the deadline.
The LOC contains the information schools submit to the Board for students appearing in the examinations. Errors in these records can create difficulties during subsequent examination-related processes.
Students and parents should check the following particulars with their schools:
Candidate's name and spelling
Father's, mother's or guardian's name
Date of birth
Subjects selected for the board examination
Subject names and corresponding codes
Other relevant particulars recorded by the school
The subject details are particularly important because students must be registered for the papers they intend to appear in.
CBSE has repeatedly highlighted errors in candidate information and subject selection as concerns during the LOC process.
In earlier instructions, the Board noted that incorrect subject codes and personal particulars had led to correction requests after submission, creating difficulties in examination administration.
For students, such mistakes may result in discrepancies in their examination records and require additional follow-up with their schools.
Students cannot directly edit the LOC through a public registration portal. The process is handled by affiliated schools.
CBSE has previously provided school-level data verification and correction facilities, but these are governed by specific schedules and instructions.
Students who identify an error should therefore contact their school examination coordinator immediately rather than assume that changes can be made at any time.
Any correction must follow the procedure applicable to the 2027 examination cycle.
Parents can ask their child's school to confirm that the name, date of birth and subjects have been recorded correctly.
Students should also compare these particulars with their school records and relevant certificates.
With the LOC submission deadline having passed, the immediate priority is to identify any discrepancies and seek guidance from the school on the applicable correction procedure.
Candidates and parents can follow official updates at cbse.gov.in.