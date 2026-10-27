CBSE Board Exams 2027: Why students should check their school's candidate list details

Students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027 should verify the personal details and subjects recorded by their schools in the List of Candidates (LOC).

CBSE had set October 21, 2026, as the last date for LOC submission and issued several reminders to affiliated schools ahead of the deadline.

The LOC contains the information schools submit to the Board for students appearing in the examinations. Errors in these records can create difficulties during subsequent examination-related processes.