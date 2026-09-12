CBSE Begins Preparations for 2027 Board Exams: Schools asked to complete prior information for LOC

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun preparations for the 2027 Board examinations, setting the process in motion for schools to provide key information ahead of the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC).
According to the latest notification issued by CBSE, schools are required to furnish prior information related to students who are expected to appear for the Class X and Class XII Board examinations in 2027. The exercise is part of the Board's efforts to streamline examination-related processes and ensure that student records are accurate before the formal LOC submission.
The prior-information exercise is important as the details provided by schools will form the basis for subsequent examination-related activities. Schools are therefore expected to verify student information carefully and ensure that the data submitted to the Board is complete and accurate.
The LOC is a crucial component of the CBSE Board examination process, as it contains details of students who will appear for the examinations. Errors in student details, subjects or other examination-related information can create difficulties at later stages.
By initiating the process in advance, CBSE is seeking to give schools sufficient time to verify and correct information before the final examination records are prepared.
The Board has also emphasised the importance of following the prescribed instructions while submitting the required information. Schools will need to coordinate with students and verify the relevant details before completing the process.
The latest communication signals that preparations for the 2027 CBSE Board examinations are already underway, even though the examinations themselves are several months away.
For students of Classes X and XII, the LOC process is particularly significant because the subjects and other details recorded through the examination process are linked to their eventual Board examination.
Schools are advised to follow the official CBSE instructions carefully and complete the required formalities within the timelines specified by the Board.
Students and parents should also keep track of further announcements from CBSE regarding the LOC, examination schedule, admit cards and other examination-related updates for the 2027 Board examinations.
The Board is expected to issue further communications as the examination process progresses.