CBSE Begins Preparations for 2027 Board Exams: Schools asked to complete prior information for LOC

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun preparations for the 2027 Board examinations, setting the process in motion for schools to provide key information ahead of the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC).

According to the latest notification issued by CBSE, schools are required to furnish prior information related to students who are expected to appear for the Class X and Class XII Board examinations in 2027. The exercise is part of the Board's efforts to streamline examination-related processes and ensure that student records are accurate before the formal LOC submission.

The prior-information exercise is important as the details provided by schools will form the basis for subsequent examination-related activities. Schools are therefore expected to verify student information carefully and ensure that the data submitted to the Board is complete and accurate.