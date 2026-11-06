CAT Admit Card 2026 link to be activated shortly at iimcat.ac.in; how to retrieve User ID and Password

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is expected to activate the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card download link today, November 6, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The admit cards were initially scheduled for release on November 4. However, the conducting institute subsequently revised the release date to November 6.

Registered candidates will be able to access their hall tickets through the CAT 2026 candidate login portal using their User ID and password.

The examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026, in three sessions across approximately 170 examination cities.