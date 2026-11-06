Exams

CAT Admit Card 2026 link to be activated shortly at iimcat.ac.in; how to retrieve User ID and Password

CAT 2026 admit card download link is expected to be activated today, November 6. Check the official login portal and how to recover forgotten User ID and password.
IIM CAT 2026 Admit Card Link Soo
IIM CAT 2026 Admit Card Link SooRepresentative image
Updated on

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is expected to activate the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card download link today, November 6, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The admit cards were initially scheduled for release on November 4. However, the conducting institute subsequently revised the release date to November 6.

Registered candidates will be able to access their hall tickets through the CAT 2026 candidate login portal using their User ID and password.

The examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026, in three sessions across approximately 170 examination cities.

CAT Admit Card 2026: How to retrieve forgotten User ID and password

Candidates who have forgotten their CAT 2026 login credentials can use the recovery facility available through the candidate login portal.

Follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official CAT 2026 website at iimcat.ac.in.

  2. Open the registered candidate login page.

  3. Click on the Forgot User ID/Password option.

  4. Enter the email address used during CAT 2026 registration.

  5. Complete the CAPTCHA or other verification displayed on the page.

  6. Submit the request using the available recovery option.

  7. Check the registered email account for the recovery message or further instructions.

  8. Use the recovered credentials to access the CAT 2026 dashboard.

Candidates can also search their registered email inbox for the original CAT 2026 registration confirmation, which may contain their User ID.

Those who continue to experience login problems should contact the official CAT helpdesk.

CAT 2026 Admit Card: What details should candidates check?

After downloading their admit cards, candidates should verify the following information:

  • Candidate's name and registration details

  • Photograph and signature

  • Examination date and allotted session

  • Examination centre name and address

  • Reporting time and examination timings

  • Instructions for the examination day

Candidates who identify discrepancies should contact the CAT authorities through the official helpdesk before the examination.

CAT exam