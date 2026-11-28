The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be conducted tomorrow, November 29, by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. With less than a day remaining, MBA aspirants should focus on consolidating their preparation rather than attempting to learn unfamiliar concepts.
One of the most important factors during the examination will be choosing which questions to attempt and which to leave unanswered.
CAT 2026 will be conducted for 120 minutes, divided equally among three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).
Candidates will receive 40 minutes for each section and cannot switch between sections during the allotted time.
Unlike examinations where attempting a large number of questions is the primary objective, CAT requires candidates to balance accuracy with the time spent on each question.
Spending several minutes on an unfamiliar problem may reduce the time available for questions that could be answered more confidently.
In VARC, candidates should avoid spending too much time on a reading comprehension passage they find difficult to understand.
For DILR, the ability to identify manageable sets early can be particularly useful. A complicated set may consume considerable time without yielding many correct answers.
In Quantitative Ability, candidates should consider attempting familiar problem types first rather than following a rigid approach to question order.
There is no universally ideal number of attempts. An effective strategy depends on the paper's difficulty and each candidate's strengths.
Candidates can use November 28 for limited revision of familiar concepts, formulas and previously attempted questions.
Reviewing errors from earlier mock tests may be more useful than attempting several unfamiliar problems.
Aspirants can also revisit their established strategies for identifying questions that require excessive calculation or reasoning.
Taking another full-length mock test immediately before the examination may not be necessary, particularly for candidates who have already completed extensive practice.
The priority should be entering the examination with a clear approach to managing the available time.
Candidates should also prepare themselves for variations in the difficulty of individual sections.
A challenging VARC section, for instance, does not necessarily indicate that the remaining sections will be equally difficult.
Since the examination follows a fixed sectional sequence, candidates should mentally reset after completing each section rather than continuing to worry about questions they could not answer.
In the final hours, candidates should also check their allotted examination slots and reporting instructions, keep their required documents ready and ensure adequate rest.
The official website for CAT 2026 is iimcat.ac.in.