The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be conducted tomorrow, November 29, by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. With less than a day remaining, MBA aspirants should focus on consolidating their preparation rather than attempting to learn unfamiliar concepts.

One of the most important factors during the examination will be choosing which questions to attempt and which to leave unanswered.

CAT 2026 will be conducted for 120 minutes, divided equally among three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Candidates will receive 40 minutes for each section and cannot switch between sections during the allotted time.