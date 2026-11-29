CAT result declaration dates: 2021–2025

2025: Exam on November 30; result on December 24 (24 days)

2024: Exam on November 24; result on December 19 (25 days)

2023: Exam on November 26; result on December 21 (25 days)

2022: Exam on November 27; result on December 21 (24 days)

2021: Exam on November 28; result on January 3, 2022 (36 days)

The data shows a consistent turnaround of 24 to 25 days between 2022 and 2025, compared with 36 days in the 2021 cycle. The five-year average stands at 26.8 days, while the average for the four most recent editions is 24.5 days.

If the recent pattern continues, the CAT 2026 results could be released around December 23 or 24. However, this is only an estimate based on historical dates. Candidates should follow the tentative early-January timeline until an official result announcement is issued.