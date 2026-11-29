The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 was conducted on November 29, with results tentatively expected by the first week of January 2027, as reported in the examination schedule. However, the result declaration dates of the previous four editions indicate that candidates have received their scorecards before the end of December.
2025: Exam on November 30; result on December 24 (24 days)
2024: Exam on November 24; result on December 19 (25 days)
2023: Exam on November 26; result on December 21 (25 days)
2022: Exam on November 27; result on December 21 (24 days)
2021: Exam on November 28; result on January 3, 2022 (36 days)
The data shows a consistent turnaround of 24 to 25 days between 2022 and 2025, compared with 36 days in the 2021 cycle. The five-year average stands at 26.8 days, while the average for the four most recent editions is 24.5 days.
If the recent pattern continues, the CAT 2026 results could be released around December 23 or 24. However, this is only an estimate based on historical dates. Candidates should follow the tentative early-January timeline until an official result announcement is issued.
The scorecard will contain overall and sectional scaled scores and percentiles. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) subsequently shortlist candidates according to their individual admission policies. These may take into account sectional and overall CAT performance, academic records, work experience and other criteria.
A qualifying percentile does not automatically guarantee an interview call or admission. Candidates should track the admission notices of the institutes they have applied to, in addition to checking their scorecards on iimcat.ac.in.