With the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 concluded on November 29, candidates will be looking for the release of their individual response sheets to assess their performance. An analysis of the previous five editions shows that the response sheets were made available within 10 days of the examination. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has not yet announced a specific release date for CAT 2026.
2025: Exam on November 30; response sheet on December 4 (four days).
2024: Exam on November 24; response sheet on November 29 (five days).
2023: Exam on November 26; response sheet on December 5 (nine days).
2022: Exam on November 27; response sheet on December 1 (four days).
2021: Exam on November 28; response sheet on December 8 (10 days).
The shortest gap was four days, recorded in 2022 and 2025, while the longest was 10 days in 2021. The average gap across these five editions was 6.4 days. If a similar timeline is followed this year, the response sheet could become available between December 3 and 9. This is a historical estimate, not an official schedule.
The response sheet records the answers submitted by a candidate during the test. Once the provisional answer key is available, candidates can compare their responses with the prescribed answers and calculate an estimated raw score for each section. The raw score is not the final scaled score or percentile, as CAT scores undergo normalisation across sessions.
Candidates should monitor iimcat.ac.in and keep their login credentials ready. The response sheet and provisional answer key need not be released on the same day, as the 2024 cycle demonstrated.