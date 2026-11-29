Why the response sheet matters

The response sheet records the answers submitted by a candidate during the test. Once the provisional answer key is available, candidates can compare their responses with the prescribed answers and calculate an estimated raw score for each section. The raw score is not the final scaled score or percentile, as CAT scores undergo normalisation across sessions.

Candidates should monitor iimcat.ac.in and keep their login credentials ready. The response sheet and provisional answer key need not be released on the same day, as the 2024 cycle demonstrated.