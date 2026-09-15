CAT 2026 Registration Ends Today at 5 PM: Will IIM Indore extend the deadline? What previous trends show

The registration window for the CAT 2026 is set to close today, September 15, at 5:00 PM. MBA aspirants who are yet to submit their applications will have to complete the registration, upload the required documents and pay the application fee before the deadline.

However, with the deadline approaching, one question is gaining attention among candidates: Will IIM Indore extend the CAT 2026 registration deadline?

As of Tuesday morning, there is no official announcement confirming an extension. The current deadline remains September 15 at 5 PM, and candidates should not assume that the window will be extended.