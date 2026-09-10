Exams

CAT 2026 Registration Deadline Nears: IIM CAT form closes on September 15

CAT 2026 registration is entering its final days, with the application window scheduled to close at 5 PM on September 15. Aspirants yet to complete the form should verify their details, pay the application fee and submit the application before the deadline
CAT 2026 Registration Deadline
CAT 2026 Registration DeadlineRepresentative official website image of CAT 2026
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The registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is set to close on September 15, 2026, bringing the application process to its final stage. Candidates seeking admission to management programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions can complete their applications through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The registration process began on August 3. Importantly, the deadline is 5 PM on September 15, so candidates should not wait until late evening on the final day to complete payment or submit the form.

What should applicants check before submitting?

With the deadline approaching, candidates should carefully verify their:

  • Personal and academic details

  • Category information and applicable certificate

  • Test-city preferences

  • Photograph and signature

  • Programme-related selections

  • Application fee payment and final submission status

The CAT authorities have also cautioned candidates about unofficial and fraudulent websites. Aspirants should use only iimcat.ac.in for registration and other official CAT-related activities.

CAT 2026 registration fee

The application fee is Rs 2,700 for General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, while SC, ST and PwD candidates have to pay Rs 1,350.

For candidates who have already registered, the focus now shifts from paperwork to preparation. With the exam scheduled for November 29, the coming weeks will be crucial for mock tests, sectional practice, revision and improving time management.

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