CAT 2026 Registration Deadline Nears: IIM CAT form closes on September 15

The registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is set to close on September 15, 2026, bringing the application process to its final stage. Candidates seeking admission to management programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions can complete their applications through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The registration process began on August 3. Importantly, the deadline is 5 PM on September 15, so candidates should not wait until late evening on the final day to complete payment or submit the form.