CAT 2026 Registration closing on September 22: Will IIM Indore open an editing window?

Candidates preparing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 have one more day to complete their registration. The registration deadline, which was earlier scheduled for September 15, has been extended to September 22, 2026, at 5 PM.

More importantly, for candidates who have already submitted their forms, IIM Indore has confirmed that a short editing window will be opened after the registration process closes. However, this should not be treated as an opportunity to make comprehensive changes to the application form.

The edit facility will be restricted to photograph, signature and test-city preferences, according to the CAT 2026 official website. This information was confirmed through a media release dated 15-09-2026.