CAT 2026 Registration closing on September 22: Will IIM Indore open an editing window?

Candidates preparing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 have one more day to complete their registration. The registration deadline, which was earlier scheduled for September 15, has been extended to September 22, 2026, at 5 PM.
More importantly, for candidates who have already submitted their forms, IIM Indore has confirmed that a short editing window will be opened after the registration process closes. However, this should not be treated as an opportunity to make comprehensive changes to the application form.
The edit facility will be restricted to photograph, signature and test-city preferences, according to the CAT 2026 official website. This information was confirmed through a media release dated 15-09-2026.
Yes. An edit window has been announced for CAT 2026.
The important point for candidates is that the facility is limited. IIM Indore will allow successfully registered and fee-paid candidates to make corrections in only three areas:
Photograph
Signature
Test-city preferences
Candidates should therefore not wait for the correction window to fix errors in academic details, personal information or other parts of the application form. The announced edit facility does not cover those fields.
The exact dates for the CAT 2026 edit window should be checked on the official CAT website once the facility is activated. The current reporting confirms that the window will follow the registration deadline, but a specific opening and closing date has not yet been announced in the sources available.
The more important takeaway is that the edit window is not a second registration opportunity. Candidates should complete the application carefully by the September 22 deadline rather than deliberately submitting incomplete or incorrect information with the expectation that it can be corrected later.