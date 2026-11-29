Candidates appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 29 will be able to assess their performance once the provisional answer key is released. Data from 2021 to 2025 shows that the formal provisional answer key was issued within four to 10 days of the test. IIM Indore is yet to announce a specific date for the CAT 2026 answer key or objection window.
2025: November 30 exam; December 4 answer key (four days)
2024: November 24 exam; December 3 answer key (nine days)
2023: November 26 exam; December 5 answer key (nine days)
2022: November 27 exam; December 1 answer key (four days)
2021: November 28 exam; December 8 answer key (10 days)
The average gap was 7.2 days, with the key issued within four days in two of the five editions. Based on these dates, December 3 to 9 is a possible release window for CAT 2026, subject to the official announcement.
In 2024, the response sheet was made available on November 29, but the formal provisional key and objection process followed on December 3. In 2025, the provisional key was released on December 4, while objections were accepted from December 8 to 10.
Candidates who identify a discrepancy in an answer may challenge it through the official objection facility within the specified period. The exam authority reviews the objections before finalising the answer key used for evaluation. Candidates should wait for the CAT 2026 notice for the applicable fee, deadlines and instructions.
The provisional key should not be treated as the final basis for predicting a percentile. Candidates can check the official announcement and access the relevant links at iimcat.ac.in.