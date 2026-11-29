CAT provisional answer key release dates: 2021–2025

2025: November 30 exam; December 4 answer key (four days)

2024: November 24 exam; December 3 answer key (nine days)

2023: November 26 exam; December 5 answer key (nine days)

2022: November 27 exam; December 1 answer key (four days)

2021: November 28 exam; December 8 answer key (10 days)

The average gap was 7.2 days, with the key issued within four days in two of the five editions. Based on these dates, December 3 to 9 is a possible release window for CAT 2026, subject to the official announcement.

In 2024, the response sheet was made available on November 29, but the formal provisional key and objection process followed on December 3. In 2025, the provisional key was released on December 4, while objections were accepted from December 8 to 10.