With CAT 2026 conducted across three sessions on Sunday, November 29, candidates will now turn their attention to estimating their scores and comparing their performances with those of students from other examination slots.

However, an important distinction must be understood: two candidates who secure identical raw marks in CAT may not necessarily receive identical scaled scores.

This is because the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) use a normalisation process to account for differences in performance across the three examination sessions.

The CAT 2026 scaled-score calculation methodology, released by the organising authorities, explains how raw marks are converted into scaled scores before percentile rankings are determined.