With CAT 2026 conducted across three sessions on Sunday, November 29, candidates will now turn their attention to estimating their scores and comparing their performances with those of students from other examination slots.
However, an important distinction must be understood: two candidates who secure identical raw marks in CAT may not necessarily receive identical scaled scores.
This is because the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) use a normalisation process to account for differences in performance across the three examination sessions.
The CAT 2026 scaled-score calculation methodology, released by the organising authorities, explains how raw marks are converted into scaled scores before percentile rankings are determined.
Consider a hypothetical example involving two candidates who appeared in different CAT 2026 slots.
Both candidates score 30 raw marks in Quantitative Ability (QA).
However, their respective sessions have different statistical score distributions.
Suppose Candidate A appeared in a session with relatively lower score benchmarks, while Candidate B appeared in a session with higher benchmarks.
Using illustrative statistical values and the official CAT scaling formula:
Candidate A: 30 raw marks become 35 scaled marks.
Candidate B: 30 raw marks become 25 scaled marks.
The difference arises because scaling considers the distribution of marks in each session rather than raw scores alone.
These figures are hypothetical calculations intended only to explain the methodology. They are not actual CAT 2026 scaled scores or predictions of adjustments for any particular slot.
According to the official methodology, the calculation considers the mean raw scores, standard deviation and average scores of the top 0.1 per cent of candidates.
These values are calculated separately for the three sessions and for all sessions combined.
The process is applied individually to Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).
The overall scaled score is subsequently obtained by adding the scaled scores of the three sections.
Importantly, a particular slot being perceived as difficult does not automatically mean every candidate in that slot will receive additional marks.
The actual adjustment depends on the statistical performance data.
After scaled scores are determined, candidates are ranked according to their performance.
For example, suppose 2 lakh candidates appeared across the three sessions.
Under the official percentile formula:
A candidate ranked 2,000 would receive the 99.00 percentile.
A candidate ranked 10,000 would receive the 95.00 percentile.
A candidate ranked 20,000 would receive the 90.00 percentile.
The calculations are illustrative and assume the stated ranks among exactly 2 lakh candidates.
The official methodology also provides for identical ranks when candidates obtain the same scaled score.
Candidates may estimate raw marks after the response sheets and answer keys become available.
However, accurately determining scaled scores requires the complete session-wise statistical data used by the examination authorities.
Consequently, raw-score comparisons across examination slots should not be treated as final indicators of scaled scores or percentile rankings.
Candidates will receive their official scaled scores and percentiles through the CAT 2026 result process.