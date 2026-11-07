CAT 2026 mock test link activated; why candidates should take it and how to access

With the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 scheduled for November 29, candidates have an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the examination process through the official mock test activated by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The mock test is available on the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. It contains selected questions from previous years' CAT papers and is designed to help candidates understand the types of questions and the computer-based test interface.

Why should candidates attempt the CAT mock test?

The official mock test is useful even for candidates who have been taking practice tests regularly. It allows them to understand how questions appear on the screen, how to select answers and how to move between questions.

Candidates can also practise using the question palette, marking questions for review and keeping track of the time left. Getting familiar with these features can help avoid confusion on examination day.

The mock test also gives candidates an opportunity to understand how the three sections are handled separately. They should pay attention to the instructions and the way the timer works rather than treating the exercise only as a test of their preparation.