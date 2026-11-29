With the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 concluded today, November 29, management aspirants may be wondering how many questions they need to answer correctly to achieve their target scores.
While the difficulty level of the examination influences the number of questions candidates can attempt, accuracy plays a crucial role in determining their raw scores.
Based on the marking scheme followed in previous editions of CAT, EdexLive analyses different combinations of correct and incorrect answers required to secure 60, 80, 100 and 120 marks.
Correct answer: Three marks
Incorrect Multiple Choice Question (MCQ): Deduction of one mark
Incorrect Type In The Answer (TITA) question: No negative marking
Unattempted question: Zero marks
Accordingly, candidates can calculate their raw scores using the following formula:
Raw score = (Number of correct answers × 3) – Number of incorrect MCQ answers
A candidate needs a minimum of 20 correct answers to secure 60 marks, provided there are no incorrect MCQ responses.
Candidates need at least 27 correct answers to reach or exceed 80 marks. With 27 correct answers and one incorrect MCQ response, a candidate would secure exactly 80 marks.
A minimum of 34 correct answers is required to reach or exceed 100 marks, assuming the existing marking scheme continues.
Candidates targeting 120 marks would need at least 40 correct answers.
Consider three candidates attempting the same number of questions, with all their incorrect responses being MCQs.
Despite attempting an equal number of questions, the difference between the highest and lowest scores is 32 marks.
The calculations demonstrate that a decline of 10 percentage points in accuracy can reduce the raw score by 16 marks under this scenario.
Candidates must also remember that incorrect non-MCQ responses do not attract negative marking under the existing scheme.
No. Raw scores and percentiles are different. CAT scores undergo normalisation to account for variations across examination slots.
The final percentile depends on scaled scores and the relative performance of candidates.
A particular raw score, therefore, does not guarantee a specific percentile or admission to an Indian Institute of Management (IIM).
The above calculations are illustrative and are based on the existing CAT marking scheme, not predictions of CAT 2026 examination performance.