With the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 concluded today, November 29, management aspirants may be wondering how many questions they need to answer correctly to achieve their target scores.

While the difficulty level of the examination influences the number of questions candidates can attempt, accuracy plays a crucial role in determining their raw scores.

Based on the marking scheme followed in previous editions of CAT, EdexLive analyses different combinations of correct and incorrect answers required to secure 60, 80, 100 and 120 marks.