The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore conducting the examination in three sessions across the country.
With just a few days remaining, candidates should familiarise themselves with the examination-day instructions to avoid last-minute difficulties at their allotted centres.
Apart from carrying the required documents, candidates must follow the reporting schedule, security procedures and restrictions on personal belongings.
Here are seven important instructions candidates should keep in mind before leaving for their CAT 2026 examination centres.
CAT 2026 will be conducted in three shifts:
Morning: 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM
Afternoon: 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM
Evening: 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM
Candidates must check the reporting time and gate-closing deadline mentioned on their admit cards. Entry will not be permitted after the gate closes, even if the examination has not yet started.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of their CAT 2026 admit card. The photograph and signature should be clearly visible.
They must also affix the same passport-size photograph used during registration in the designated space, as instructed on the admit card.
Candidates should check their personal details, examination slot and centre address before travelling.
Along with the admit card, candidates must carry an original, valid photo identification document.
Accepted identification documents include Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, driving licence and passport, among other documents listed in the official instructions.
Candidates should not rely solely on photographs or digital copies of their identification documents.
Candidates are advised to locate their allotted examination centre at least a day before the examination.
This is particularly important for those travelling to unfamiliar locations or from neighbouring districts.
Candidates should account for traffic conditions and travel time, as requests for changes in the allotted examination centre will not be entertained.
Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, electronic gadgets and personal stationery are not permitted inside the examination hall.
Candidates should also avoid carrying unnecessary personal belongings, as they should not assume that storage facilities will be available at their examination centres.
An on-screen calculator will be available during the computer-based examination.
Candidates should avoid wearing jewellery, metallic accessories, shoes with thick soles and clothing with large buttons.
They will undergo security checks and identity verification before entering the examination hall.
CAT 2026 will also introduce AI-based facial recognition as an additional verification measure. However, IIM Indore has clarified that candidates will not be denied entry solely because of a technical failure in the facial recognition system.
Candidates will receive a scribble pad and pen for rough calculations during the examination. These materials must be returned before leaving the examination hall.
Candidates should also avoid unnecessary breaks during the test. Emergency breaks may be permitted, but candidates will have to undergo security checks again, and the time lost will not be compensated.
With CAT 2026 approaching, candidates should carefully read the instructions printed on their admit cards and avoid last-minute changes to their examination-day arrangements.
Further details are available on the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.