The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore conducting the examination in three sessions across the country.

With just a few days remaining, candidates should familiarise themselves with the examination-day instructions to avoid last-minute difficulties at their allotted centres.

Apart from carrying the required documents, candidates must follow the reporting schedule, security procedures and restrictions on personal belongings.

Here are seven important instructions candidates should keep in mind before leaving for their CAT 2026 examination centres.