CAT 2026 correction window opens at iimcat.ac.in; know how to edit

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has opened the application correction window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 today, October 5. It has activated the CAT 2026 application correction window link on the official portal at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the CAT 2026 examiantion can now edit their details till October 6 (5 PM). The exam authority has clarified that "No further extensions will be granted beyond the deadline." Interested candidates can edit their CAT application form 2026 by using their registered candidate login.

CAT 2026: What details can be edited?

The organiser of CAT 2026 exam, IIM Indore, has clearly mentioned that candidates who have successfully registered for the exam and paid the required registration fee are eligible to make changes only to the following fields:

• Photograph

• Signature

• Test State/City Preferences

How to edit CAT application form 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Find the candidate login credentials

Step 3: Enter the login credential details such as user ID and password

Step 4: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 5: Edit the CAT 2026 registration form

Step 6: Submit the modified application form

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need

IIM Indore will be conducting the CAT 2026 exam on November 29 in three shifts. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 170 cities.