CAT 2026 Calculator Rules: Keyboard use disabled, check percentage and memory functions before the exam

Candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29 should familiarise themselves with the on-screen calculator before the examination, particularly its percentage calculations, memory functions and keyboard restrictions.
According to the official CAT 2026 calculator guidelines, candidates can perform basic mathematical operations, including percentages, square roots and reciprocals, using the calculator provided on the examination interface.
However, the guidelines specify that keyboard operation is disabled, meaning candidates must use the on-screen buttons with the mouse.
The two-page document also provides examples of how percentage calculations work, making it a useful reference for candidates preparing for the computer-based examination.
The official guidelines state that the calculator can be operated through the buttons displayed on the screen using a mouse.
Candidates should therefore avoid relying on keyboard shortcuts or numerical keypad inputs while practising for the examination.
The document also advises candidates to press the C (Clear) button when beginning a new calculation.
Although the calculator supports several mathematical operations, familiarity with its interface could help candidates avoid unnecessary delays during the examination.
One important feature explained in the document is the working of the percentage (%) operator.
According to the guidelines, the percentage operator functions as a binary operator.
For addition and subtraction involving percentages, the percentage is calculated relative to the first number.
The official examples include:
250 + 15% = 287.5: Adding 15% of 250 to 250.
250 − 15% = 212.5: Subtracting 15% of 250 from 250.
200 × 20% = 40: Multiplying 200 by 20%.
200 ÷ 20% = 0.1: The output shown in the guidelines for the prescribed calculator key sequence.
For multiplication and division involving percentages, the document provides specific instructions on entering the percentage value.
Candidates should follow the prescribed key sequences rather than assuming that the calculator behaves exactly like a standard mobile calculator.
The on-screen calculator also provides memory functions that can be used when calculations involve multiple stages.
The official guidelines identify four memory buttons:
MS (Memory Store): Stores the displayed value in memory.
M+ (Memory Add): Adds the displayed value to memory.
MR (Memory Recall): Retrieves the value stored in memory.
M− (Memory Subtract): Subtracts the displayed value from memory.
These functions can be useful when candidates need to retain an intermediate result while performing additional calculations.
The guidelines recommend using the memory facility for cumulative calculations.
Apart from percentages and memory operations, the document explains the square root and reciprocal functions.
For example, candidates can calculate the square root of 9 using the square root button, which produces 3.
The reciprocal function can be used to calculate values such as 1/3. The guidelines demonstrate that entering 3 followed by the reciprocal function produces approximately 0.3333333333333333.
These examples illustrate the importance of understanding the calculator's button sequence before attempting calculations during the examination.
Candidates preparing for the examination can use the official guidelines to familiarise themselves with the calculator interface.
In particular, they should practise:
Performing calculations using only the mouse.
Clearing the calculator before beginning a new calculation.
Using percentages in addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.
Storing and retrieving intermediate values through memory functions.
Calculating square roots and reciprocals using the prescribed buttons.
The guidelines do not indicate that the keyboard restriction is a newly introduced rule for CAT 2026.
Candidates should refer to the official instructions and examination interface rather than assume that the on-screen calculator will function identically to other digital calculators.
The CAT 2026 examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026. Candidates can access examination-related information and instructions through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.