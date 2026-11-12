CAT 2026 Calculator Rules: Keyboard use disabled, check percentage and memory functions before the exam

Candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29 should familiarise themselves with the on-screen calculator before the examination, particularly its percentage calculations, memory functions and keyboard restrictions.

According to the official CAT 2026 calculator guidelines, candidates can perform basic mathematical operations, including percentages, square roots and reciprocals, using the calculator provided on the examination interface.

However, the guidelines specify that keyboard operation is disabled, meaning candidates must use the on-screen buttons with the mouse.

The two-page document also provides examples of how percentage calculations work, making it a useful reference for candidates preparing for the computer-based examination.