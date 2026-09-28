CAT 2026 Application Edit Window: When will editing start? Check the previous 4 years' trends

The CAT 2026 application form editing window is expected to open soon, after the Indian Institutes of Management closed the registration process on September 22. Candidates who successfully completed registration and paid the applicable fee will be eligible to use the short edit window.

The CAT 2026 registration deadline was extended from September 15 to September 22, 2026, at 5 PM. The IIMs had also made it clear that September 22 was the final registration deadline.

The official CAT 2026 announcement does not specify the exact date on which the edit window will open. It only states that a short window will be made available after registration closes.

CAT 2026 edit window: What can candidates change?

The editing facility will be limited to three fields:

Photograph

Signature

Test city preferences

Candidates will not get a general application correction facility. The edit option is available only to those who successfully registered and paid the CAT 2026 application fee within the specified deadline.