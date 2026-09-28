CAT 2026 Application Edit Window: When will editing start? Check the previous 4 years' trends

The CAT 2026 application form editing window is expected to open soon, after the Indian Institutes of Management closed the registration process on September 22. Candidates who successfully completed registration and paid the applicable fee will be eligible to use the short edit window.
The CAT 2026 registration deadline was extended from September 15 to September 22, 2026, at 5 PM. The IIMs had also made it clear that September 22 was the final registration deadline.
The official CAT 2026 announcement does not specify the exact date on which the edit window will open. It only states that a short window will be made available after registration closes.
The editing facility will be limited to three fields:
Photograph
Signature
Test city preferences
Candidates will not get a general application correction facility. The edit option is available only to those who successfully registered and paid the CAT 2026 application fee within the specified deadline.
Looking at the previous four CAT cycles gives an indication of how soon the editing facility has opened after the final registration deadline.
Across these four years, the average gap between the final registration deadline and the opening of the edit window was 6.75 days, while the median was 5.5 days.
The four-year trend does not show a fixed number of days between registration closure and editing. The gap moved from 2 days in 2022 to 4 days in 2023, 7 days in 2024 and 14 days in 2025.
CAT 2026 registration closed on September 22. Based on the previous four cycles, the edit facility has historically opened between two and 14 days after the final registration deadline.
However, this does not establish an official CAT 2026 opening date. Applying the historical range mechanically would put the equivalent window somewhere between September 24 and October 6, but that is only a comparison with past schedules, not a prediction by IIM Indore.
With September 22 already having passed, candidates can therefore expect an official announcement or activation of the editing facility on the CAT website. Recent reports also indicate that the edit window is expected to become available soon.