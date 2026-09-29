CAT 2026 Application Edit Window to open on October 5: Check details

The CAT 2026 application process has officially closed, but registered candidates will get a limited opportunity to edit select details in their submitted application forms.

According to the latest CAT 2026 media release dated September 29, the CAT 2026 edit window will open at 10:00 AM on October 5 and close at 5:00 PM on October 6, 2026. No extension will be provided beyond the deadline.

Only candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2026 and paid the registration fee will be eligible to use the edit facility. The correction window will allow changes to three specific sections:

Photograph

Signature

Test State/City Preferences

Candidates will not be able to make changes to other details through this limited edit window. The CAT authorities have advised applicants to carefully review their submitted information and complete any necessary corrections within the specified two-day period.

The announcement provides the official edit-window dates, ending earlier uncertainty over when candidates would be able to modify their applications.