CAT 2026 Admit Card download begins November 6; IIMs announce additional exam security measures

The admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be available for download from November 6, according to an official media release issued on Wednesday, November 4.

The announcement comes after candidates were earlier expecting the admit card download facility to open on November 4.

According to the media release, admit cards have already been generated for all eligible candidates. They can be downloaded from the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in, using the application login ID and password.

The download facility will remain available from November 6 to November 29, 2026.