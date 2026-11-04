CAT 2026 Admit Card download begins November 6; IIMs announce additional exam security measures

The admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be available for download from November 6, according to an official media release issued on Wednesday, November 4.
The announcement comes after candidates were earlier expecting the admit card download facility to open on November 4.
According to the media release, admit cards have already been generated for all eligible candidates. They can be downloaded from the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in, using the application login ID and password.
The download facility will remain available from November 6 to November 29, 2026.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have announced additional security arrangements for the examination.
These include face matching and the deployment of mobile jammers at select examination locations.
The measures are intended to strengthen examination security.
CAT 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, November 29, in three shifts.
The IIMs have also stated that they reserve the right to change the examination date and time if circumstances warrant.
Along with the admit card announcement, the IIMs have confirmed that a mock test will be made available on the official CAT website from November 6.
The mock test will contain sample questions to familiarise candidates with the examination format and interface.
Candidates can use the facility to understand how questions will be displayed and navigate the computer-based examination interface.