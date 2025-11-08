CAT 2025 to be held on November 30 across 170 cities

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced that the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted on November 30, 2025, across nearly 170 test cities in India.
The exam will be held in three shifts — from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.
The admit cards will be available for download from November 12 to November 30, 2025, on the official website iimcat.ac.in
Candidates have been advised to check their shift details and reporting times carefully to avoid any confusion.
Entry will begin at 7:00 AM for the first shift, 11:00 AM for the second, and 3:00 PM for the third, with gates closing 15 minutes before the start of each exam.
CAT 2025 will be a computer-based test and will assess candidates across three sections — Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The exam duration for each shift will be two hours.
Results are expected in the last week of December 2025. Conducted annually by the IIMs, the CAT remains one of India’s most competitive entrance exams for admission to premier management institutes and other top business schools.
Candidates are advised to visit iimcat.ac.in regularly for updates, mock tests, and exam-related guidelines.