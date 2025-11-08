CAT 2025 to be held on November 30 across 170 cities

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced that the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted on November 30, 2025, across nearly 170 test cities in India.

The exam will be held in three shifts — from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The admit cards will be available for download from November 12 to November 30, 2025, on the official website iimcat.ac.in