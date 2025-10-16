CAT 2025 admit cards to be released on November 5

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card will be available soon; candidates may check and obtain the CAT hall ticket 2025 from the official website, iimcat.ac.in .

The CAT admit cards will be released on November 5, with the exam slated for November 30.

How to download the IIM CAT admit cards:

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in .

Click on the IIM CAT admit card 2025 PDF link.

Enter the user ID and password as required login credentials.

The IIM CAT hall ticket will appear on the screen for download.

Save your CAT hall ticket PDF and take a printout.

The admit cards will include the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam center address, and other information.

The CAT 2025 is conducted for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The exam will be administered in three sessions at 170 test centres across India.

CAT 2025 has three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

The exam lasts 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allowed to each section. Candidates will be unable to switch between sections of the exam.

There will be 66 questions, provided in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Type-In-The-Answer formats.

Each correct answer will be worth three points, while each incorrect response will cost one point. Candidates should prepare thoroughly to ensure they meet the requirements for the exam.