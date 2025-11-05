CAT 2025 Admit Card release pushed to November 12

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, has postponed the issuance of the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card. The IIM CAT 2025 hall ticket will now be downloadable starting November 12, 2025.

"Admit cards for 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website (https://iimcat.ac.in ) using the CAT application login ID and password between 12 November and 30 November 2025," the official notice reads.

Exam schedule

CAT 2025 will take place on November 30, 2025, across three sessions. Candidates are required to present their hall tickets at the examination venue for admission.

How to download IIM CAT Admit Card 2025

1. Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in .

2. On the homepage, click on the CAT 2025 admit card link available.

3. Enter the login credentials.

4. Click on the Submit button.

5. The IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and save it for exam day.

Details mentioned on CAT Admit Card 2025

- Candidate’s Name

- Application Number / Registration ID

- CAT Roll Number

- Photo & Signature

- Exam Date & Reporting Time

- Exam Slot/Shift

- Exam Centre Name & Address

- Instructions for Exam

- Required ID Proof

- QR Code / Barcode

Details (CAT 2025)

- Exam Name: Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025

- Conducting Body: Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

- Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

- Exam Date: To be announced

- Duration: 2 hours

- Number of Questions: Typically 66 (Varies by section)

- Sections:

1. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

2. Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

3. Quantitative Ability (QA)

- Admit Card Release Date: To be announced

- Official Website: iimcat.ac.in

- Eligibility: Graduation (Any discipline) with minimum 50% marks (45% for reserved categories)

About CAT

CAT 2025 serves as the entry requirement for various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes at IIMs. Listed non-IIM institutions may also accept CAT 2025 scores. A directory of such institutions appears on the CAT website. IIMs play no part in the selection procedures of non-IIM institutions.