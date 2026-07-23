Can JEE Main and NEET UG merger be Possible?

Is JEE Main and NEET UG merger practically possible? Here is our take on why merging these both exams shall cut down the irregularities and ensure transparency.

The Union Government is going to shift NEET UG to CBT format from 2027 onwards. However, the exam has almost 22-24 lakh takers and it is practically impossible to conduct the exam on a single day. Currently, NTA is conducting the JEE Mains exam for over 12 lakh takers in 10 shifts spread over five days. In this case, NEET UG might need atleast 24 shifts spread across 12 days.

Both JEE Main and NEET UG exam have similar subjects except for Biology & Mathematics subjects. The Physics and Chemistry syllabus are the same in JEE and NEET. Therefore, mergering these both exams can avoid conducting the CBT-based NEET exam for loger duration.

For instance, while filling the application form for JEE/ NEET, the candidates will be asked to choose the 3rd subject (Mathematics/ Biology). Whoever opts for Biology shall be considered for NEET and they will have Biology paper instead of Mathematics while atteampting the exams. The same goes for students choosing Mathematics.

BITSAT follows the similar pattern where it conducts combined exam for Biology opted students for Pharmacy courses and Mathematics opted students for engineering courses. Various states like Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala conduct a single entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy courses. The only difference will be the subejct/ stream chosen by candidates.

If a single national-level exam can be conducted for engineering and medical courses, the National Testing Agency will have enough time to make proper security arrangements, ensure leak-proof exam. install enough CCTV camers and empower state committes to monitor exam process well.

With JEE and NEET merger, NTA might be able to complete the exam process in 7 days. The release of answer keys and results can be fast tracked and error free. While shifting NEET UG to CBT shall solve the paper leak problem, but enough CBT centres have to be set up. By merging JEE and NEET, NTA can use the same CBT centres of JEE and there will not be a seperate scheduling for the NEET exam.

The recommdation to merge JEE and NEET UG was already made by an expert committee recently. While there has been no further discussion on the same, the government may soon come up with a solution.

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