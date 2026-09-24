CA January 2027 Exams: ICAI announces Foundation and Intermediate exam dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations for January 2027. The announcement was issued by the ICAI Examination Department on September 23, 2026.
According to the notification, the CA Intermediate Group I exams will be conducted on January 2, 4 and 6, 2027, while Group II exams will take place on January 8, 10 and 12.
The CA Foundation examination will be held on January 3, 5, 7 and 9, 2027. ICAI has clarified that the examination schedule will remain unchanged even if any examination day is subsequently declared a public holiday by the Central or state governments or local bodies.
Foundation Papers 1 and 2 will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, while Papers 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.
All Intermediate papers will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. A 15-minute advance reading time, from 1:45 PM to 2 PM, will be available for all papers except Foundation Papers 3 and 4.
Candidates will be required to submit their examination forms online through ICAI's Self Service Portal (SSP).
The application window will open on November 3, 2026. The last date to submit the form without late fee is November 16, 2026.
Candidates who miss the regular deadline can submit their forms with a Rs 600 late fee for Indian and Kathmandu centres until November 19, 2026. For overseas centres, the late fee is US $10.
A correction window for candidates seeking a change in examination city or medium will be available from November 20 to November 22, 2026.
For Indian centres, the Foundation examination fee is Rs 1,500.
For Intermediate, the fee is Rs 1,500 for a single group/unit and Rs 2,700 for both groups/Unit 2. Different fee structures apply to overseas centres.
The January 2027 examinations will be conducted across examination cities in India, along with Bahrain, Dubai and Kathmandu for Foundation and Intermediate candidates.
ICAI has also confirmed that candidates appearing for the Foundation and Intermediate examinations can choose English or Hindi as the medium for answering papers.