CA January 2027 Exams: ICAI announces Foundation and Intermediate exam dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations for January 2027. The announcement was issued by the ICAI Examination Department on September 23, 2026.

According to the notification, the CA Intermediate Group I exams will be conducted on January 2, 4 and 6, 2027, while Group II exams will take place on January 8, 10 and 12.

The CA Foundation examination will be held on January 3, 5, 7 and 9, 2027. ICAI has clarified that the examination schedule will remain unchanged even if any examination day is subsequently declared a public holiday by the Central or state governments or local bodies.