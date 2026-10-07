BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admit card 2027 to be released on October 9

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admit card 2026 soon. The official sources confirm that the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admit card 2027 will be released on October 9.

Once released, students registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card from the official website at biharsimultala.com. Candidates must use their valid login credentials such as login ID and password to download the BSEB SAV Class 6 admit card 2026.

According to BSEB Chairman S M said, the Bihar Class 6 preliminary entrance examination for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya will be held on October 24. The entrance examination will be held from 1 pm to 3:30 pm.

Students who stand out in the preliminary entrance examination will be eligible to appear for the SAV Class 6 main examination for the 2027-28 academic session.

How to download Bihar BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admit card 2027?

Step 1: Open the official website of BSEB at biharsimultala.com.

Step 2: Find the BSEB SAV Class 6 admit card 2026 download link

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the admit card page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as login ID and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admit card 2027 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of admit card for future need