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BSEB Launches Free Coaching for JEE and NEET Aspirants across 10 Model Schools in Patna

BSEB launches free JEE and NEET coaching across 10 Model Schools in Patna for Class 11 and 12 students. Features include AC smart classes, free study materials, and expert faculty
BSEB Launches Free Coaching for JEE and NEET Aspirants across 10 Model Schools in Patna
BSEB Launches Free Coaching for JEE and NEET Aspirants across 10 Model Schools in PatnaOfficial BSEB free coaching image for JEE and NEET
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PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has introduced a free offline coaching initiative for Class 11 and 12 students preparing for JEE (Engineering) and NEET (Medical) entrance examinations. The program is operational across 10 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools in Patna, aiming to provide high-quality competitive exam preparation to government school students without financial burden.

The initiative offers specialised coaching classes by subject-matter experts in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. To facilitate learning, classrooms are equipped with air conditioning and digital smart boards. Students also receive free, specialised study material tailored for competitive exams.

Key Facilities and Features

  • Subject-Specific Coaching: Dedicated faculty for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics across each model school

  • Smart Learning Environment: Air-conditioned classrooms integrated with digital smart boards

  • Academic Support: Dedicated doubt-clearing sessions alongside regular curriculum teaching

  • Free Study Materials: Comprehensive, high-quality study packages designed for JEE and NEET

  • Performance Tracking: Bi-weekly class tests conducted every 15 days to assess student progress

  • Digital Extension: Interactive app-based learning support for students beyond the classroom.

BSEB has encouraged Class 11 and Class 12 students in these 10 designated model schools to register for the program. Official updates and details regarding the coaching initiative are shared on the board's social media platforms.

Recently, Delhi Government has also announced free coaching for competitive exams like JEE and NEET in all government schools across the state.

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