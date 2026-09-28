BSEB Bihar DElEd Result 2026: Know how to check spot round merit list at bsebdeled.com

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the spot round admission result for DElEd. According to the official notification released released by BSEB, the BSEB Bihar DElEd Spot Round result 2026 will be released on September 28, 2026. The Bihar DElEd results 2026 will be declared after the completion of the spot round 1 admission process.

Candidates can access the Bihar DElEd results 2026 using their roll number and date of birth on the official website at bsebdeled.com. According to the schedule, the BSEB DElEd spot round 1 provisional merit list will be released on September 23. The objection date for this merit list is September 24. The final merit cum cutoff list will be declared on September 25. The deadline for DElEd spot admissions is September 27. The Bihar Board DElEd spot round 1 application window will be available from September 21 to 23.

How to check BSEB Bihar DElEd spot round result 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of BSEB DElEd at bsebdeled.com

Step 2: Find the Bihar DElEd Spot Round merit list 2026 link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the valid login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 5: The BSEB Bihar DElEd spot round merit list result 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download Bihar DElEd merit list 2026 pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of merit list for future need