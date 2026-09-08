BSEB 10th, Inter Exams 2027: Dummy registration card correction deadline closing on September 16

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the window for correcting errors in the dummy registration cards for the 2027 Matric and Intermediate examinations. Schools can now complete the correction and upload process by September 16, 2026.

The final extension gives students and schools additional time to check the details entered during registration and rectify discrepancies before the final examination records are prepared. The revised deadline covers both Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students.