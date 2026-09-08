BSEB 10th, Inter Exams 2027: Dummy registration card correction deadline closing on September 16

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the window for correcting errors in the dummy registration cards for the 2027 Matric and Intermediate examinations. Schools can now complete the correction and upload process by September 16, 2026.
The final extension gives students and schools additional time to check the details entered during registration and rectify discrepancies before the final examination records are prepared. The revised deadline covers both Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students.
The dummy registration card is an opportunity to identify mistakes before the final examination documents are prepared. Students should carefully verify details such as their name, parents' names, date of birth, photograph, gender, subjects and other registration information, wherever applicable.
The process, however, is being handled through the respective schools. Students should therefore approach their school authorities if they find an error in their dummy registration card rather than waiting for the final admit card.
BSEB has directed schools to upload the dummy registration card along with the declaration signed by the student or parent/guardian.
The board has also instructed schools to submit pre-filled declaration forms for students whose online registration and examination fee have already been completed but whose declaration forms are still pending. These candidates will also need to complete the process within the revised deadline.
Schools handling Class 10 students can make the required corrections through the BSEB Matric portal, while the Class 12 correction process is conducted through the Intermediate portal.
According to the revised schedule, the correction and upload window runs until September 16, 2026.
The dummy registration cards for the 2027 examinations were initially made available in July, with the first correction deadline set for August 14. The board subsequently extended the window, with September 16 now serving as the revised deadline.