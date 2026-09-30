BRAOU MCA Entrance Exam 2026: Registration deadline extended to October 10; check application details

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has extended the registration deadline for the BRAOU MCA Entrance Test (MCAET) 2026 for admission to its Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates seeking admission through the university's entrance examination can complete the application process through the official BRAOU admission portal.
The MCA programme is being offered by BRAOU from the academic year 2026-27. The university's MCA prospectus states that admission can be secured either through TG ICET 2026 or the BRAOU MCA Entrance Test 2026. Candidates who have qualified TG ICET 2026 do not need to appear for the BRAOU entrance examination.
As per the latest update provided for the admission process, candidates can submit their applications for the BRAOU MCA Entrance Test 2026 until October 10, 2026.
The university's original entrance-test notification had scheduled the regular application deadline for September 28, followed by a late-fee window up to September 30. The notification also scheduled the entrance examination for October 4.
Candidates should therefore check the latest notification displayed on the official BRAOU portal while submitting their applications.
BRAOU MCAET 2026 application fee
According to the entrance-test notification, the registration fee is:
General category: Rs 1,500
SC/ST/Persons with Disability (PwD): Rs 1,000
Applications are to be submitted online. The registration fee can be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI, as well as through designated TS Online Centres, according to the notification.
The BRAOU MCA Entrance Test will consist of 100 questions carrying 200 marks. The examination will be conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode and the question paper will be available in English and Telugu.
The test will cover three broad sections:
Analytical Ability
Mathematical Ability
Communication Ability
Each question carries two marks, and the examination duration is 90 minutes. The university has specified a qualifying mark of 25%, while no minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates. There is no negative marking.
How to apply for BRAOU MCAET 2026
Candidates should visit the official BRAOU online portal and select the option for “Application for BRAOU MCA ET-2026.” Applicants are advised to keep their required documents and latest photograph ready before beginning the application.
Direct link to fill application form
The university has specifically cautioned candidates that personal details entered in the application cannot be altered later. Candidates must complete all mandatory fields and submit the completed application form. Mere payment of the registration fee without submitting the completed application form will not make a candidate eligible to appear for the entrance test.