BRAOU MCA Entrance Exam 2026: Registration deadline extended to October 10; check application details

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has extended the registration deadline for the BRAOU MCA Entrance Test (MCAET) 2026 for admission to its Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates seeking admission through the university's entrance examination can complete the application process through the official BRAOU admission portal.

The MCA programme is being offered by BRAOU from the academic year 2026-27. The university's MCA prospectus states that admission can be secured either through TG ICET 2026 or the BRAOU MCA Entrance Test 2026. Candidates who have qualified TG ICET 2026 do not need to appear for the BRAOU entrance examination.