BPSC TRE 4.0: STET 2026 appearing candidates must select ‘Year of Passing’ as 2026

Candidates appearing for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 and planning to apply for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 have received a specific instruction from the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) regarding the application form.
The Commission has clarified that candidates who are appearing in STET 2026 while applying for TRE 4.0 should select “2026” as the “Year of Passing” in the relevant section of the application form.
The instruction is particularly important because STET 2026 candidates may be applying for TRE 4.0 before the STET result is declared. BPSC has provided a separate mechanism for such candidates through a self-declaration form.
The instruction issued by BPSC states:
Candidates appearing for STET 2026 should select 2026 as the “Year of Passing”.
Therefore, candidates should not leave the field blank or select an earlier year merely because they have not yet received their STET result.
The instruction forms part of BPSC's Advertisement No. 15/2026 for TRE-4.0, issued on September 22, 2026.
BPSC has also provided a separate self-declaration format for candidates appearing in STET 2026.
The prescribed declaration requires candidates to provide details including their:
Name
Father's name
Mother's name
Date of birth
Aadhaar number
Residential address
STET 2026 application number
Candidates are required to attach a copy of their STET 2026 application with the declaration. They must also sign the document and certify that the information provided is true and valid.
The declaration further states that if any information supplied by the candidate is subsequently found to be false, the Commission will have the authority to cancel the candidate's candidature, with the candidate accepting responsibility for the same.
However, appearing in STET is not the same as qualifying STET. The TRE-4.0 notification sets eligibility requirements relating to the applicable TET/STET qualification. BPSC's current instructions provide a route for STET 2026 appearing candidates to apply, subject to the conditions prescribed in the recruitment notification.