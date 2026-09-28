BPSC TRE 4.0: STET 2026 appearing candidates must select ‘Year of Passing’ as 2026

Candidates appearing for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 and planning to apply for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 have received a specific instruction from the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) regarding the application form.

The Commission has clarified that candidates who are appearing in STET 2026 while applying for TRE 4.0 should select “2026” as the “Year of Passing” in the relevant section of the application form.

The instruction is particularly important because STET 2026 candidates may be applying for TRE 4.0 before the STET result is declared. BPSC has provided a separate mechanism for such candidates through a self-declaration form.

What should STET 2026 appearing candidates select?

The instruction issued by BPSC states:

Candidates appearing for STET 2026 should select 2026 as the “Year of Passing”.

Therefore, candidates should not leave the field blank or select an earlier year merely because they have not yet received their STET result.

The instruction forms part of BPSC's Advertisement No. 15/2026 for TRE-4.0, issued on September 22, 2026.