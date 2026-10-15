Board Exam Dates 2027: Which states have announced Class 10, 12 timetables and which are still awaiting final schedules?

Board Exam Dates 2027: Several education boards across India have announced their Class 10 and Class 12 examination dates for 2027, while others have released tentative schedules or examination windows ahead of the publication of detailed subject-wise timetables.
Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are among the states that have recently announced their public examination schedules. Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have also published examination timetables, while Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa have issued provisional schedules.
Students should distinguish between an officially announced examination period and a final subject-wise timetable, as some boards may revise their proposed dates before examinations begin.
Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations announced its 2027 public examination schedule on October 14.
Class 12: March 3 to March 29, 2027
Class 10 SSLC: March 17 to April 12, 2027
Class 11: March 5 to April 1, 2027, for arrear candidates only
The schedule also includes practical examinations and tentative result dates. Students can check the Directorate's website at dge.tn.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has published its Class 10 and Class 12 examination timetable for 2027.
Class 10: February 5 to February 24, 2027
Class 12: February 5 to February 24, 2027
The examinations will be conducted in morning and afternoon shifts, with subject-wise dates available through upmsp.edu.in.
Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released its 2027 examination timetable in August.
Class 10: February 24 to March 18, 2027
Class 12: February 17 to March 19, 2027
Students can access the examination timetable through mpbse.nic.in.
West Bengal
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released the Madhyamik examination routine for 2027.
Class 10 Madhyamik: February 15 to February 25, 2027
This announcement concerns the Class 10 examination. The Higher Secondary examination schedule is administered separately and should not be treated as part of the Madhyamik timetable.
States that have announced tentative schedules or examination windows
Karnataka
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued tentative schedules for the SSLC and II PUC examinations.
SSLC Exam 1: March 22 to April 5, 2027
II PUC Exam 1: February 27 to March 17, 2027
SSLC Exam 2: May 24 to May 31, 2027
II PUC Exam 2: May 3 to May 15, 2027
The board has invited suggestions and objections until October 22, 2026. The published dates remain provisional until the final timetable is issued.
Maharashtra
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced tentative examination windows for the SSC and HSC examinations.
Class 10 SSC: February 15 to March 11, 2027
Class 12 HSC: February 8 to March 16, 2027
The detailed subject-wise timetables are to be issued separately.
Gujarat
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has indicated the examination period in its academic calendar.
Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC: February 25 to March 17, 2027
The academic calendar provides the examination window, while the detailed subject-wise timetable is a separate announcement.
Goa
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced a tentative examination schedule for the 2026–27 academic year. The board has indicated February for Class 12 examinations and March–April for Class 10 examinations.
Students should wait for the detailed final timetable before treating individual examination dates as fixed.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued notices relating to registration and the submission of the List of Candidates for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.
However, a final subject-wise 2027 date sheet could not be verified from the board's latest official notices reviewed for this report.
Students should follow cbse.gov.in for the official timetable rather than relying on dates circulating on social media.
For Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, final subject-wise Class 10 and Class 12 examination schedules could not be independently established from the official material reviewed for this report.
This does not establish that no notification has been issued. Students should check their respective examination boards for the latest updates.
What should students check before planning their preparation?
Students should confirm whether their board has released a final timetable, a tentative schedule or only an examination window. They should also check whether practical examinations have separate dates and whether the schedule applies to regular, supplementary or arrear candidates.
As more examination boards publish their schedules, candidates should rely on the latest notices issued by the relevant authorities.