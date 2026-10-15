Board Exam Dates 2027: Which states have announced Class 10, 12 timetables and which are still awaiting final schedules?

Board Exam Dates 2027: Several education boards across India have announced their Class 10 and Class 12 examination dates for 2027, while others have released tentative schedules or examination windows ahead of the publication of detailed subject-wise timetables.

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are among the states that have recently announced their public examination schedules. Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have also published examination timetables, while Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa have issued provisional schedules.

Students should distinguish between an officially announced examination period and a final subject-wise timetable, as some boards may revise their proposed dates before examinations begin.