Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: DElEd 2024–26 candidates now eligible to apply for 33,320 teacher vacancies

Patna, October 14: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has provided relief to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) candidates by allowing those who passed the 2024–26 training session examination in 2026 to participate in the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0).
According to information shared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), these candidates can now apply for the recruitment without waiting for their original marksheets.
The decision is expected to benefit thousands of newly qualified D.El.Ed candidates who were concerned about missing the recruitment opportunity due to delays in receiving their final results or original documents.
As per the clarification, candidates who passed the D.El.Ed 2024–26 session examination in 2026 can submit their online applications by uploading a web copy of their marksheet.
This provision allows eligible candidates to complete the application process even if their original marksheets have not yet been issued.
The relaxation applies to candidates who have passed the specified D.El.Ed examination. It should not be interpreted as permission for candidates who are still awaiting their results to apply.
The fourth phase of Bihar teacher recruitment is being conducted for 33,320 vacant teaching posts under the state's Education Department.
The latest clarification is significant for D.El.Ed graduates seeking teaching opportunities in government schools across Bihar.
However, candidates must also satisfy the other eligibility conditions prescribed for their respective teaching posts, including any applicable teacher eligibility test requirements.
Eligible D.El.Ed candidates should keep a downloadable copy of their marksheet ready for uploading during the online application process.
They should also carefully check the detailed recruitment notification and application instructions issued by BPSC.
The commission's recruitment-related announcements are available on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates are advised to rely on official notifications for application dates, document requirements and subsequent recruitment updates.