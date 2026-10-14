Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: DElEd 2024–26 candidates now eligible to apply for 33,320 teacher vacancies

Patna, October 14: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has provided relief to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) candidates by allowing those who passed the 2024–26 training session examination in 2026 to participate in the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0).

According to information shared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), these candidates can now apply for the recruitment without waiting for their original marksheets.

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of newly qualified D.El.Ed candidates who were concerned about missing the recruitment opportunity due to delays in receiving their final results or original documents.