Bihar STET Registration 2026 Ends Today at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in: Apply before the deadline

The notification specifies 21 years as the minimum age, calculated as of August 1, 2026. The upper age limit varies according to category, with relaxations prescribed for eligible candidates.

The qualifying marks also differ by category. General candidates need 50%, while the minimum qualifying percentage is 45.5% for Backward Class, 42.5% for Extremely Backward Class, and 40% for SC/ST, women and PwD candidates.

Candidates should complete the application carefully and retain their registered mobile number and email ID for future communication.