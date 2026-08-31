Bihar STET Registration 2026 Ends Today at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in: Apply before the deadline

The registration window for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 is set to close today, August 31. Candidates who are yet to apply must complete the online application process before the deadline through the official STET portal.
According to the examination notification, online applications and examination fee payments were scheduled to be accepted from August 17 to August 31, 2026. Candidates can apply only if they meet the prescribed educational and other eligibility conditions.
The STET 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will have a total of 150 marks, comprising 100 marks for the specified subject and 50 marks covering teaching aptitude and other skills. Each question will carry one mark, with no negative marking. The examination duration will be 150 minutes.
The notification specifies 21 years as the minimum age, calculated as of August 1, 2026. The upper age limit varies according to category, with relaxations prescribed for eligible candidates.
The qualifying marks also differ by category. General candidates need 50%, while the minimum qualifying percentage is 45.5% for Backward Class, 42.5% for Extremely Backward Class, and 40% for SC/ST, women and PwD candidates.
Candidates should complete the application carefully and retain their registered mobile number and email ID for future communication.
While the last date to register for the exam is closing today, a section of aspirants is requesting the BSEB board to extend the deadline. Tagging the BSEB board on the 'X' platform, one student posted that his final-year IGNOU results are still awaited for the PG course, and the deadline extension will help him to apply for the exam and not miss the opportunity. A few more students also requested the same from BSEB. However, BSEB has not made an official announcement on the date extension yet.