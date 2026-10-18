Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 today, October 18. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official portal, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
According to the schedule announced by the board, the admit cards will be made available in the afternoon. The Bihar STET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 25 to November 20.
With the examination beginning on October 25, candidates will have approximately a week between the scheduled admit card release and the commencement of the test.
As the examination will be conducted over several days, candidates should carefully check the date and shift allotted to them on their individual admit cards.
The hall ticket will also contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time and examination-day instructions.
Candidates should verify these particulars immediately after downloading the admit card and contact the examination authorities through the official channels if they notice any discrepancies.
Visit the official portal at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in/.
Click on the Bihar STET 2026 admit card link once it becomes active.
Enter the required login credentials, including user ID and password.
Submit the details to access the admit card.
Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination.
The Bihar STET 2026 examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
Candidates should follow the examination date, shift timing and reporting instructions printed on their admit cards. They should also check the documents permitted at the examination centre before appearing for the test.
The board has scheduled the examination until November 20. Candidates are advised to visit the official portal for updates regarding the admit card download link and examination instructions.