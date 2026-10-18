Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 today, October 18. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official portal, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

According to the schedule announced by the board, the admit cards will be made available in the afternoon. The Bihar STET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 25 to November 20.

With the examination beginning on October 25, candidates will have approximately a week between the scheduled admit card release and the commencement of the test.