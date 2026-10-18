Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Released: Download link activated after delay; check hall ticket at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has activated the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 admit card download facility on Sunday, October 18. Candidates can now access their hall tickets through the 'Login' option on the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
The admit card release comes after a delay earlier in the day. Initially expected at 4 PM, the release was subsequently rescheduled for 7 PM. The official portal displayed a message informing candidates about the revised timing and asking them to return to the website to download their admit cards.
Candidates had been waiting for the download link to become available, with several taking to X (formerly Twitter) to seek clarity on the release.
The admit cards are now accessible through the candidate login facility. Applicants will need their application number and password to download the document.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:
Visit the official website: https://stetregistration.cbrt.co.in/
Click on the 'Login' option available on the homepage.
Enter the application number and password.
Submit the login details to access the candidate dashboard.
Download the Bihar STET 2026 admit card.
Take a printout and check the examination instructions carefully.
The admit card contains the candidate's name, application number, roll number, paper, subject, examination centre, examination date and reporting time.
Candidates should particularly check the reporting time and gate-closing time, as these may differ from the actual examination start time.
The hall ticket also contains instructions regarding the documents candidates must carry to the examination centre.
The Bihar STET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 25 to November 20, 2026.
As the examination is being held on multiple dates, candidates should rely on the date, shift and venue mentioned on their individual admit cards.
Candidates facing difficulties accessing their hall tickets can use the helpdesk contact details provided on the official registration portal.