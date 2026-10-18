Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Released: Download link activated after delay; check hall ticket at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has activated the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 admit card download facility on Sunday, October 18. Candidates can now access their hall tickets through the 'Login' option on the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

The admit card release comes after a delay earlier in the day. Initially expected at 4 PM, the release was subsequently rescheduled for 7 PM. The official portal displayed a message informing candidates about the revised timing and asking them to return to the website to download their admit cards.

Candidates had been waiting for the download link to become available, with several taking to X (formerly Twitter) to seek clarity on the release.

The admit cards are now accessible through the candidate login facility. Applicants will need their application number and password to download the document.