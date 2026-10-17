Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 to be released on October 18: Exams to begin on October 25

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 on Sunday, October 18. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
According to the schedule shared by the board, the Bihar STET 2026 examination will be conducted from October 25 to November 20, 2026.
With the examination beginning a week after the scheduled admit card release, candidates should check their allotted examination date, reporting time and centre details once the hall tickets are available.
After downloading the admit card, candidates should verify their name, photograph, roll number, examination date, shift, reporting time and examination centre address.
They should also read the instructions printed on the hall ticket, particularly those concerning reporting requirements and documents to be carried to the examination centre.
Candidates who notice discrepancies in their admit card details should contact the examination authorities through the official channels.
Visit the official website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
Open the Bihar STET 2026 admit card download link once it is activated.
Enter the login credentials requested on the portal.
Download the admit card and check the examination details.
Take a printout for use on the examination day.
The board has scheduled the examination over nearly four weeks. Candidates should therefore rely on the individual examination date and shift mentioned on their admit cards rather than assuming that all applicants will appear on October 25.
Further instructions regarding the examination will be available through the official portal and on the admit cards.