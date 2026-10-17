Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 to be released on October 18: Exams to begin on October 25

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 on Sunday, October 18. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

According to the schedule shared by the board, the Bihar STET 2026 examination will be conducted from October 25 to November 20, 2026.

With the examination beginning a week after the scheduled admit card release, candidates should check their allotted examination date, reporting time and centre details once the hall tickets are available.