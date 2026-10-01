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Bihar STET 2026 Second Dummy Admit Card Released: Check details, correction dates and steps to download

Bihar STET 2026 second dummy admit card has been released. Candidates can download it and make corrections in their application details from October 1 to October 7 through the official STET portal.
Bihar STET 2026 Second Dummy Admit Card
Bihar STET 2026 Second Dummy Admit CardOfficial poster released by STET 2026
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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the second dummy admit card for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Candidates who registered for the examination can now log in to the official STET portal to download the second dummy admit card and check the details mentioned in it.

According to the latest notice displayed by BSEB, the second dummy admit card correction window will remain open from October 1 to October 7, 2026. Candidates who find any errors in their details can make the required corrections online during this period.

The official STET registration portal is available at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The portal currently provides the candidate registration and login facilities for STET 2026.

STET Second Dummy Admit Card 2026 Link

Bihar STET 2026 second dummy admit card: Important dates

The latest BSEB notice specifies the following schedule:

  • Second dummy admit card/correction window begins: October 1, 2026

  • Last date for corrections: October 7, 2026

  • Correction mode: Online

  • Official website: stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

The board has advised candidates to download the second dummy admit card and carefully verify the information provided in it.

What should candidates check?

Candidates should check all the details appearing on the second dummy admit card/application record, including:

  • Candidate's name

  • Date of birth

  • Photograph and other personal details

  • Examination-related information

  • Category/reservation details

  • Other information submitted in the application

If a candidate finds an error, the correction should be completed through the online portal within the prescribed window.

Additional fee for category-related changes

The BSEB notice also specifies that candidates who make a change to their reserved category details may have to pay an additional examination fee.

The notice states that, where applicable, the additional fee has to be deposited online during the correction period from October 1 to October 7.

Candidates should therefore check the fee requirement displayed on the portal before submitting any category-related modification.

Bihar STET 2026 second dummy admit card: How to download

Candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

  2. Log in using the User ID and Password.

  3. Open the link for the second dummy admit card.

  4. Download the admit card.

  5. Check all personal, category and examination-related details carefully.

  6. If there is an error, use the online Edit/Correction facility.

  7. Pay the additional fee, if applicable.

  8. Submit the corrected details and retain the confirmation for future reference.

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