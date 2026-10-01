Bihar STET 2026 Second Dummy Admit Card Released: Check details, correction dates and steps to download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the second dummy admit card for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Candidates who registered for the examination can now log in to the official STET portal to download the second dummy admit card and check the details mentioned in it.
According to the latest notice displayed by BSEB, the second dummy admit card correction window will remain open from October 1 to October 7, 2026. Candidates who find any errors in their details can make the required corrections online during this period.
The official STET registration portal is available at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The portal currently provides the candidate registration and login facilities for STET 2026.
The latest BSEB notice specifies the following schedule:
Second dummy admit card/correction window begins: October 1, 2026
Last date for corrections: October 7, 2026
Correction mode: Online
Official website: stetregistration.cbrt.co.in
The board has advised candidates to download the second dummy admit card and carefully verify the information provided in it.
Candidates should check all the details appearing on the second dummy admit card/application record, including:
Candidate's name
Date of birth
Photograph and other personal details
Examination-related information
Category/reservation details
Other information submitted in the application
If a candidate finds an error, the correction should be completed through the online portal within the prescribed window.
Additional fee for category-related changes
The BSEB notice also specifies that candidates who make a change to their reserved category details may have to pay an additional examination fee.
The notice states that, where applicable, the additional fee has to be deposited online during the correction period from October 1 to October 7.
Candidates should therefore check the fee requirement displayed on the portal before submitting any category-related modification.
Candidates can follow these steps:
Visit stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
Log in using the User ID and Password.
Open the link for the second dummy admit card.
Download the admit card.
Check all personal, category and examination-related details carefully.
If there is an error, use the online Edit/Correction facility.
Pay the additional fee, if applicable.
Submit the corrected details and retain the confirmation for future reference.