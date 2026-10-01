Bihar STET 2026 Second Dummy Admit Card Released: Check details, correction dates and steps to download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the second dummy admit card for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Candidates who registered for the examination can now log in to the official STET portal to download the second dummy admit card and check the details mentioned in it.

According to the latest notice displayed by BSEB, the second dummy admit card correction window will remain open from October 1 to October 7, 2026. Candidates who find any errors in their details can make the required corrections online during this period.

The official STET registration portal is available at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The portal currently provides the candidate registration and login facilities for STET 2026.

STET Second Dummy Admit Card 2026 Link