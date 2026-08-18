Bihar STET 2026 Registration Underway: Apply by August 31; check exam pattern and qualifying marks

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the registration process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Candidates seeking to qualify for secondary-level teaching positions in Bihar can submit their applications through the designated online portal. According to the details displayed by the board, the last date to apply is August 31, 2026.
The STET 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will carry a total of 150 marks, and candidates will have 150 minutes to complete the paper. The questions will be multiple-choice in nature and, importantly, the examination will have no negative marking.
Exam: Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026
Conducting body: Bihar School Examination Board
Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Total marks: 150
Duration: 150 minutes
Question type: Multiple-choice questions
Negative marking: No
Application deadline: August 31, 2026
The board has also specified different qualifying marks according to candidate categories. General category candidates are required to secure 50% marks, while the qualifying threshold is 45.5% for Backward Class candidates and 42.5% for Extremely Backward Class candidates. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, Divyang and women categories have a qualifying requirement of 40% marks.
The registration portal mentioned in the official board's notice is stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. Candidates are advised to keep their application details and payment information safely for future stages of the examination process.