Exams

Bihar STET 2026 November 4 Exam Postponed to November 21: Revised admit card on October 24

Bihar STET 2026 examination scheduled for November 4 has been postponed to November 21 due to a clash with other examinations. BSEB will release the revised admit cards on October 24.
Bihar STET 2026 Exam Date Update
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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has revised the examination date for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. The examination, originally scheduled for November 4, 2026, will now be conducted on November 21, 2026.

According to an official announcement issued by the board, the examination has been rescheduled because of other examinations being conducted by central school organisations and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on November 4.

The board has also announced that revised admit cards for candidates appearing on the rescheduled date will be released on October 24, 2026.

Candidates can download their updated hall tickets from the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Bihar STET 2026: Revised exam schedule

  • Previously scheduled examination date: November 4, 2026

  • Revised examination date: November 21, 2026

  • Revised admit card release date: October 24, 2026

  • Official website: stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

Will other Bihar STET 2026 exam dates change?

BSEB has clarified that examinations scheduled on other dates will be conducted according to the previously announced timetable.

The revision applies only to the examination originally scheduled for November 4.

Candidates appearing on November 21 should download their revised admit cards and check the examination centre, reporting time and other instructions mentioned on them.

They are advised to rely on official BSEB announcements for further updates regarding the examination.

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