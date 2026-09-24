Bihar STET 2026 Dummy Admit Card to be released on September 25: Check correction window

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the dummy admit card for Bihar STET 2026 on September 25, 2026. Candidates who successfully submitted their applications and paid the examination fee by the extended deadline will be able to download the dummy admit card through the official registration portal, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
As per the latest notice issued by the board, the dummy admit card will be available for download and correction from September 25 to September 30, 2026. Candidates have been advised to check all details carefully after downloading the document and use the correction facility if they find any errors.
Dummy admit card release: September 25, 2026
Download and correction window: September 25 to September 30, 2026
Application portal: stetregistration.cbrt.co.in
Login credentials: User ID and password
Candidates will have to log in using their User ID and password to access the dummy admit card. The board has specifically advised applicants to verify the information mentioned in the document and make corrections online within the specified period
After downloading the dummy admit card, candidates should carefully verify their personal and examination-related details. If any information is incorrect, they should use the correction facility during the September 25–30 window.
The notice also states that candidates who make changes to their reserved category details and consequently become liable to pay an additional examination fee must complete the additional fee payment by September 30, 2026.
The dummy admit card is being issued after BSEB extended the Bihar STET 2026 application deadline to September 22, 2026. The examination is being conducted for Paper I and Paper II, covering eligibility for teaching at the secondary and higher-secondary levels.
Candidates who have forgotten their password can use the official portal's password-reset facility by entering their Application Number/User ID. A one-time code is sent to the registered mobile number and email address.
Candidates should download the dummy admit card as soon as it becomes available and complete any necessary corrections before the deadline rather than waiting until the final day.