Bihar STET 2026 Dummy Admit Card to be released on September 25: Check correction window

What should candidates check?

After downloading the dummy admit card, candidates should carefully verify their personal and examination-related details. If any information is incorrect, they should use the correction facility during the September 25–30 window.

The notice also states that candidates who make changes to their reserved category details and consequently become liable to pay an additional examination fee must complete the additional fee payment by September 30, 2026.

The dummy admit card is being issued after BSEB extended the Bihar STET 2026 application deadline to September 22, 2026. The examination is being conducted for Paper I and Paper II, covering eligibility for teaching at the secondary and higher-secondary levels.

Candidates who have forgotten their password can use the official portal's password-reset facility by entering their Application Number/User ID. A one-time code is sent to the registered mobile number and email address.

Candidates should download the dummy admit card as soon as it becomes available and complete any necessary corrections before the deadline rather than waiting until the final day.