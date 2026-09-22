Bihar STET 2026 Application Form: Registration closes today; check how to retrieve User ID and Password

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is closing the online application process for the STET 2026 today, September 22. Candidates who have not yet completed their applications can submit the form through the official STET portal at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The deadline was extended from September 15 to September 22.
The original notification had scheduled applications from August 17 to August 31, but the deadline was subsequently extended.
STET 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination carries 150 marks, comprising 100 marks for specified subject content and 50 marks for teaching art and other competencies. The test duration is 150 minutes.
Candidates who have forgotten their login details should not create a fresh registration without checking their existing credentials.
To reset the password:
Visit the official Bihar STET 2026 portal
Go to the login section and select the Forgot Password option
Enter your Application Number/User ID
Enter the characters shown in the captcha
Click Send Code
A one-time code will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID
Use the code to reset the password and log in again. The official portal's password-reset page specifically asks for the Application Number/User ID and states that the one-time code is sent to the registered mobile number and email address
Candidates are advised to keep the registered mobile number and email ID active, as the original notification also directs applicants to retain access to these details until the final result is published.