Bihar STET 2026 Application Form: Registration closes today; check how to retrieve User ID and Password

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is closing the online application process for the STET 2026 today, September 22. Candidates who have not yet completed their applications can submit the form through the official STET portal at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The deadline was extended from September 15 to September 22.

The original notification had scheduled applications from August 17 to August 31, but the deadline was subsequently extended.

STET 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination carries 150 marks, comprising 100 marks for specified subject content and 50 marks for teaching art and other competencies. The test duration is 150 minutes.

Direct link to apply