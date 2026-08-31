Bihar STET 2026 Application Deadline Extended to September 15

Applicants should also carefully check their personal, academic and other details before finally submitting the form. They are advised to keep a copy of the completed application and payment confirmation for future reference.

The extension is likely to come as a relief to candidates who were unable to finish their registration within the earlier schedule. With the new deadline, aspirants now have additional time to complete the formalities for Bihar STET 2026.

Candidates should rely on the official BSEB/STET communication for any further changes concerning the examination schedule, admit card, exam centre and other important updates.