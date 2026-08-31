Bihar STET 2026 Application Deadline Extended to September 15

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. According to the latest notice shared by the board, candidates can now complete the STET 2026 application process until September 15, 2026.
The extension gives eligible candidates additional time to register for the examination. Aspirants who have not yet submitted their applications should use the extended window to complete the registration process and ensure that all details entered in the form are accurate.
The STET 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will carry a total of 150 marks, while the duration of the test will be 150 minutes, as highlighted in the board's notice.
The STET is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the secondary and higher secondary levels in Bihar. The examination includes different subjects corresponding to the prescribed qualifications and teaching requirements.
The latest notice prominently mentions September 15, 2026, as the extended final date for submitting applications. Candidates should not wait until the last day to complete the process, as technical issues or heavy traffic on the registration portal could create difficulties close to the deadline.
Applicants should also carefully check their personal, academic and other details before finally submitting the form. They are advised to keep a copy of the completed application and payment confirmation for future reference.
The extension is likely to come as a relief to candidates who were unable to finish their registration within the earlier schedule. With the new deadline, aspirants now have additional time to complete the formalities for Bihar STET 2026.
Candidates should rely on the official BSEB/STET communication for any further changes concerning the examination schedule, admit card, exam centre and other important updates.