Bihar STET 2025 answer keys & response sheets out: Download HERE

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 (Bihar STET 2025) answer key and response sheet download link for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been made available by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to review and download both, which have been made accessible from 12 pm today, November 24, 2025, till November 27, 2025, on the official website of the board - bsebstet.org.

How to download the Bihar STET 2025 answer key & response sheet:

Visit the official website bsebstet.org .

On the homepage, click on STET Answer Key, Response Sheet link.

The answer key and response sheet for both paper 1 and paper 2 will be downloaded.

Save them for future reference.

Candidates who find an inaccurate answer in the answer key can file an objection, which will be considered by the committee. They can submit objections by clicking the "Click here for Objection STET 2025" link and paying a Rs 50 cost for each question.

Candidates must score 50 per cent (General category), 45.5 per cent (BC), 42.5 per cent (EBC), and 40 per cent (SC/ST, PwBd) to pass the STET examination to become eligible to teach at government schools. The validity of BSTET results is for life.

The Bihar STET 2025 examination was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode from October 14 to November 16, 2025, and consisted of two papers: Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary) for applicants interested in becoming Secondary or Higher Secondary level teachers.

The test had multiple-choice questions with no negative marking.