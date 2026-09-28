Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026: Applications from October 1; check eligibility, exam pattern and fee

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha 2026, or Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test, for candidates seeking eligibility for school librarian positions in the state.

According to the notification, the online application window will open on October 1, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms until October 21, 2026. The application process will be conducted online through the designated portal.

The notification is an eligibility test notice, rather than a standalone appointment order. Candidates qualifying in the examination will receive the prescribed eligibility certificate, subject to the conditions specified by the Bihar education authorities.