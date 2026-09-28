Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026: Applications from October 1; check eligibility, exam pattern and fee

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha 2026, or Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test, for candidates seeking eligibility for school librarian positions in the state.
According to the notification, the online application window will open on October 1, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms until October 21, 2026. The application process will be conducted online through the designated portal.
The notification is an eligibility test notice, rather than a standalone appointment order. Candidates qualifying in the examination will receive the prescribed eligibility certificate, subject to the conditions specified by the Bihar education authorities.
The notification specifies that applicants should be Indian citizens and residents of Bihar. Candidates are required to have the prescribed graduation qualification along with the required Library Science qualification.
The notification provides relaxation in the minimum academic requirement for reserved categories, women, persons with disabilities and economically weaker candidates, as applicable.
The minimum age is 21 years as on August 1, 2026. The upper age limit varies by category:
The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will contain 150 objective-type questions carrying 150 marks, with a duration of 150 minutes.
The marks are divided into:
Library Science — 100 marks
General Knowledge — 50 marks
Total — 150 marks
There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Qualifying marks
The minimum qualifying percentage varies according to category:
Bihar Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 application fee
The prescribed examination fee is:
General/BC/EBC category: ₹960
SC/ST/PwD category: ₹760
Candidates will have to complete the online payment process while submitting the application.
How to apply
Candidates can apply through the designated BSEB registration portal:
sletregistration.cbrt.co.in
The application process involves registration, filling in the form, uploading the required documents and photograph/signature, and completing the examination-fee payment.
Applicants should carefully check the information entered in the form before submitting it, particularly their name, date of birth, category, educational qualifications and contact details.
The examination schedule should also be followed through the official BSEB portal. Reports on the notification indicate that the test is tentatively scheduled between November 19 and December 10, 2026, with the exact examination details to be followed as notified by the board.
For candidates targeting school librarian eligibility in Bihar, the immediate priority is therefore to complete the application between October 1 and October 21 and begin preparation around the 100-mark Library Science component, while also covering the 50-mark General Knowledge section.