Bihar DElEd Round 1 Cutoff 2026: Science seats cross 80 Marks at several government colleges; Check college-wise trends

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the DElEd 2026-28 Round 1 institute-wise cutoff list along with the first allotment list, giving candidates a detailed look at the scores and ranks at which seats were allotted across different teacher education institutes. The document breaks down the data by institute, faculty, category, sub-category, score, rank and category rank.

Bihar DElEd Round 1 Cutoff 2026 data makes one thing clear: the minimum qualifying mark is nowhere close to the score needed for several sought-after Science seats.

BSEB has prescribed 42 marks for General category candidates and 36 marks for reserved category candidates as the minimum qualifying scores for the D.El.Ed entrance test. However, Round 1 allotment data shows Unreserved Science seats at several institutes closing well above 80 marks.