Bihar DElEd Round 1 Cutoff 2026: Science seats cross 80 Marks at several government colleges; Check college-wise trends

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the DElEd 2026-28 Round 1 institute-wise cutoff list along with the first allotment list, giving candidates a detailed look at the scores and ranks at which seats were allotted across different teacher education institutes. The document breaks down the data by institute, faculty, category, sub-category, score, rank and category rank.
Bihar DElEd Round 1 Cutoff 2026 data makes one thing clear: the minimum qualifying mark is nowhere close to the score needed for several sought-after Science seats.
BSEB has prescribed 42 marks for General category candidates and 36 marks for reserved category candidates as the minimum qualifying scores for the D.El.Ed entrance test. However, Round 1 allotment data shows Unreserved Science seats at several institutes closing well above 80 marks.
At District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Forbesganj, Araria, the Unreserved Science score stood at 86.951, corresponding to rank 975 and category rank 37. The same institute recorded 83.786 for EBC Science and 80.512 for BC Science
The gap between Science and Arts/Commerce is also noticeable. Forbesganj's Unreserved Arts/Commerce score was 78.586, considerably below the Science figure
At DIET Noorsarai, Biharsharif, Nalanda, the Unreserved Science score was 84.942, with a rank of 1,392. The institute's BC Science score was also relatively high at 84.223
DIET Quilaghat, Darbhanga recorded an Unreserved Science score of 83.635, corresponding to rank 1,750. The same institute had an EBC Science score of 77.894 and an EWS score of 75.826
At DIET Motihari, East Champaran, the Unreserved Science score reached 83.970, while the Unreserved Science-Studied Urdu category stood at 85.494
The Unreserved Science score at DIET Sonpur, Saran was 83.683, compared with 64.685 for Unreserved Arts/Commerce. The Science BC and EBC scores were also above 80, at 80.611 and 80.289, respectively
At DIET Siwan, the Unreserved Science score was 83.229, while the ST Science score reached 82.918
The pattern is somewhat different at DIET Shree Nagar, Purnea. Its Unreserved Science score was 79.745, with a rank of 3,155. However, the Unreserved Science-Studied Urdu score was considerably higher at 84.308
This illustrates why candidates should not treat one number as the universal cutoff. Faculty, category and sub-category can substantially alter the score at which an allotment is made
The Round 1 data also shows that competition is not restricted to the top DIETs. DIET Kumarbagh, Bettiah recorded an Unreserved Science score of 82.847, while DIET Lakhisarai stood at 81.346.
At the same time, not every institute crossed 80 marks for Unreserved Science. Primary Teachers Education College, Patahi, Muzaffarpur, for instance, recorded 79.296 in the Unreserved Science category.