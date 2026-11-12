Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 Awaited: Will BSEB announce Matric, Inter timetables in November?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is yet to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examination timetables for 2027, even as preparations for the upcoming annual examinations continue.

As of November 12, 2026, the board has not released the final subject-wise examination dates for either class. However, an analysis of the previous three examination cycles suggests that the timetable could be announced towards the end of November or in December.

BSEB is among the state education boards that conduct their annual Class 10 and Class 12 examinations early in the year, generally beginning with Intermediate examinations in the first week of February.

With the board already announcing the sent-up examination schedule and extending the annual examination registration process, students are awaiting clarity on the final dates.