Exams

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 Awaited: Will BSEB announce Matric, Inter timetables in November?

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 is awaited. Check when BSEB released Matric and Intermediate timetables in the previous three years and what students can expect.
Bihar Board Exam Dates 2027
Bihar Board Exam Dates 2027 AwaitedRepresentative image
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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is yet to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examination timetables for 2027, even as preparations for the upcoming annual examinations continue.

As of November 12, 2026, the board has not released the final subject-wise examination dates for either class. However, an analysis of the previous three examination cycles suggests that the timetable could be announced towards the end of November or in December.

BSEB is among the state education boards that conduct their annual Class 10 and Class 12 examinations early in the year, generally beginning with Intermediate examinations in the first week of February.

With the board already announcing the sent-up examination schedule and extending the annual examination registration process, students are awaiting clarity on the final dates.

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2027: Last three years' release dates

An examination of the previous three years shows that BSEB has generally announced its Matric and Intermediate timetables between late November and early December.

  • Bihar Board Exams 2026: Timetable released on November 29, 2025.

  • Bihar Board Exams 2025: Timetable released on December 7, 2024.

  • Bihar Board Exams 2024: Timetable released on December 4, 2023.

The board announced the 2026 examination calendar earlier than in the preceding two cycles.

This suggests that the absence of a timetable in the first half of November does not necessarily indicate a delay.

However, BSEB has not officially confirmed when the 2027 examination schedule will be published.

Bihar Board Exams 2027: Registration process continues until November 17

An important development ahead of the annual examinations is the extension of the application submission process.

According to the examination portals, the board has provided a late-fee registration window from November 7 to November 17, 2026, for eligible Matric and Intermediate candidates.

The extension allows schools and candidates to complete pending examination-related formalities.

However, BSEB has not stated that the registration extensions are responsible for the pending timetable announcement.

BSEB Matric, Inter sent-up examinations scheduled in November

Meanwhile, the board has already released the schedule for the compulsory sent-up examinations, which form part of its annual examination preparations.

The announced schedule includes:

  • Intermediate sent-up theory examinations: November 19 to 28, 2026.

  • Intermediate sent-up practical examinations: November 30 to December 2, 2026.

  • Matric sent-up examinations: November 23 to 27, 2026.

  • Matric sent-up practical examination: November 28, 2026.

The board has prescribed attendance and qualifying requirements for regular students appearing for the annual examinations, subject to the applicable exemptions.

The release of the sent-up timetable indicates that examination preparations are progressing, although the final annual examination schedule remains awaited.

Bihar Board Exams 2027: When could Matric and Intermediate exams begin?

The previous three examination cycles indicate the likely examination period.

For Intermediate students, the examinations commenced on:

  • 2026: February 2

  • 2025: February 1

  • 2024: February 1

For Matric students, the examinations began on:

  • 2026: February 17

  • 2025: February 17

  • 2024: February 15

Based on these trends, Intermediate examinations in 2027 could begin in early February, followed by Matric examinations in the second half of the month.

These are projections based on previous schedules, not officially announced examination dates.

Candidates are advised to follow official BSEB announcements and avoid relying on unverified examination schedules circulating online.

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