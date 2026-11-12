Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 Awaited: Will BSEB announce Matric, Inter timetables in November?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is yet to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examination timetables for 2027, even as preparations for the upcoming annual examinations continue.
As of November 12, 2026, the board has not released the final subject-wise examination dates for either class. However, an analysis of the previous three examination cycles suggests that the timetable could be announced towards the end of November or in December.
BSEB is among the state education boards that conduct their annual Class 10 and Class 12 examinations early in the year, generally beginning with Intermediate examinations in the first week of February.
With the board already announcing the sent-up examination schedule and extending the annual examination registration process, students are awaiting clarity on the final dates.
An examination of the previous three years shows that BSEB has generally announced its Matric and Intermediate timetables between late November and early December.
Bihar Board Exams 2026: Timetable released on November 29, 2025.
Bihar Board Exams 2025: Timetable released on December 7, 2024.
Bihar Board Exams 2024: Timetable released on December 4, 2023.
The board announced the 2026 examination calendar earlier than in the preceding two cycles.
This suggests that the absence of a timetable in the first half of November does not necessarily indicate a delay.
However, BSEB has not officially confirmed when the 2027 examination schedule will be published.
An important development ahead of the annual examinations is the extension of the application submission process.
According to the examination portals, the board has provided a late-fee registration window from November 7 to November 17, 2026, for eligible Matric and Intermediate candidates.
The extension allows schools and candidates to complete pending examination-related formalities.
However, BSEB has not stated that the registration extensions are responsible for the pending timetable announcement.
Meanwhile, the board has already released the schedule for the compulsory sent-up examinations, which form part of its annual examination preparations.
The announced schedule includes:
Intermediate sent-up theory examinations: November 19 to 28, 2026.
Intermediate sent-up practical examinations: November 30 to December 2, 2026.
Matric sent-up examinations: November 23 to 27, 2026.
Matric sent-up practical examination: November 28, 2026.
The board has prescribed attendance and qualifying requirements for regular students appearing for the annual examinations, subject to the applicable exemptions.
The release of the sent-up timetable indicates that examination preparations are progressing, although the final annual examination schedule remains awaited.
The previous three examination cycles indicate the likely examination period.
For Intermediate students, the examinations commenced on:
2026: February 2
2025: February 1
2024: February 1
For Matric students, the examinations began on:
2026: February 17
2025: February 17
2024: February 15
Based on these trends, Intermediate examinations in 2027 could begin in early February, followed by Matric examinations in the second half of the month.
These are projections based on previous schedules, not officially announced examination dates.
Candidates are advised to follow official BSEB announcements and avoid relying on unverified examination schedules circulating online.